A woman who allowed her pet ferret to starve to death has been fined.

RSPCA inspectors found two dead ferrets when they visited the Liversedge home of Jane Harvey, in February, Kirklees Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecuting Andrew Davidson said the inspectors found 'no sign of food' when they inspected three hutches in the back garden of the house, on Twelfth Avenue.

They found one ferret, called Panda, in a 'mummified condition' and another ferret called, Buttons, dead and in an 'emaciated condition'.

When Buttons was later inspected by an RSPCA vet evidence of muscle wastage, which occurs when the body uses up its fat reserves, was found.

Mr Davidson added there had been a 'prolonged' period of neglect.

Defending Sonia Kidd said Harvey, 45, had inherited the ferrets from a former partner.

Mrs Kidd said the relationship had finished three years ago and that Harvey had looked after other animals previously without issues.

She said that 'to make ends meet' Harvey had been 'working around the clock'.

Mrs Kidd added that Harvey had cared for her dog properly and the death of her ferrets was an 'isolated incident'.

Harvey, who admitted one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, was fined £285 and ordered to do 60 hours unpaid work.

She was ordered to pay £200 costs plus an £85 victim surcharge.

Harvey was banned from keeping pets, other than dogs, for 12 months.