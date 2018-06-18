Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sleeping woman was woken up by her ex-partner’s dog sniffing around her bed - after he broke in through the kitchen window.

The victim was then assaulted by Lloyd Maxwell as she called police to her Milnsbridge home.

Her ordeal began at 2am on Sunday at her address in Manchester Road, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said that the couple had split up before getting back together at Christmas.

Then 20-year-old Maxwell returned home drunk and she threw him out after discovering that he had spent their son’s nursery fees.

The next evening his partner went to bed but was disturbed in the early hours.

Mr Bozman said: “Maxwell attended and got in through the kitchen window, forcing open the window and damaging it.

“At 2am she was woken up by the defendant’s dog sniffing around her bed and she realised he was inside the property.”

She went downstairs and found Maxwell in the living room where he shouted abuse at her.

Mr Bozman said: “He said he wanted his tobacco and would take the TV if he was not given it and called her a fat s**g. She went to call police and when she came back he was at the bottom of the stairs and pushed her.”

Asda worker Maxwell, who appeared from custody, pleaded guilty to charges of assault and criminal damage.

His solicitor Rachel Smith explained that he was kicked out after returning home late.

She said: “He left the property and was invited back by her to the address to collect his belongings.

“She had locked him out again and he accepts he’s gone through the window.

“Then she was stood at the bottom of the stairs telling him that he couldn’t go upstairs and collect his belongings and he’s pushed her out of the way.”

Maxwell was sentenced to an electronically-monitored curfew as punishment.

He must remain indoors at the address he is currently staying at, New Hey Road in Oakes, between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next six weeks.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £100 to fix the broken window as well as £50 compensation to his partner plus £85 court costs.