War medals awarded to a Huddersfield man who died in the First World War have been found during a house clearance.

The two medals awarded to Harry Wood were found in a house in West Slaithwaite which used to be the home of the late Albert Edward Hirst.

Mr Hirst’s granddaughter Katy Joyce wants to return the medals to any descendents or relations of Mr Wood, who died aged 26 in November 1917.

The medals are inscribed Corporal H Wood but other sources list his rank as Private.

Katy, of Marsden, said: “Rather than sell them I would prefer these medals go to Mr Wood’s family. They are part of someone’s family history.

“I would love to reunite these with the family of Harry Wood - can anyone help?”

Harry, whose service number was 241580, was born at Kirkburton and was the elder son of Mr and Mrs J Wood of 129 (or possibly 1015) Spa View, Linthwaite.

According to the book Huddersfield’s Roll of Honour 1914-1922 by Margaret Stansfield he was employed by the Slaithwaite Spinning Company and attended the Crimble Congregational Mission.

Harry enlisted in March 1916 and embarked for France on New Year’s Day 1917, serving with the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment. He died of wounds on 23 November 1917.

* Do you know more about Harry Wood and his family? Email: andrew.robinson@trinitymirror.com