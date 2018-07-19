Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar said her controlling boyfriend forced her to steal from a Huddersfield town centre hairdressers.

Kelly Hargreaves admitted breaking into Amelia Rose Coiffeur on Tuesday.

Robert Campbell, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates yesterday (Wednesday) police were called as Hargreaves and her boyfriend had broken in through the shop door.

The Chancery Lane salon’s alarms were sounding and the 999 calls continued as witnesses were reporting seeing the pair walking away through the town centre.

Hargreaves was carrying a Lidl bag and the CCTV operators directed police to the couple.

The bag had the shop till inside and also contained a multi-tool, torch, black mask and gloves.

The 32-year-old’s boyfriend had a hammer and very large scissors in his possession, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Hargreaves, of Bishops Court in Berry Brow, also pleaded guilty to a string of shop thefts.

On February 5 she was in Morrisons in Heckmondwike when she was caught by security putting goods into a bag.

Then on March 1 she was caught with her boyfriend stealing bottles of spirits from Sainsbury’s in Southgate. The couple went to the self-service checkout but placed the goods into a trolley instead of scanning them.

On March 2 she took clothing from TK Maxx in the town. She was not caught on that date but when she returned two days later to steal from the shop, staff were waiting for her and she was detained.

On April 27 Hargreaves at Lidl in Manchester Road she stuffed a tray of Dove deodorant into her bag but was stopped by the security officer outside.

She asked magistrates to take a further three thefts from the Co-op and Asda into account when sentencing her.

They were told that she only started to offend in 2017 when she started using Class A drugs following the death of the father of her four children.

The children were taken into care and she spiralled into self-destruction, her solicitor Sonia Kidd said.

She said: “She became involved with her co-accused and he controls her.

“He tells her she won’t get into trouble because she’s a woman and won’t go to prison.”

Mrs Kidd explained that her client had tried to escape her boyfriend but then he would get her back and tell her not to go to court.

She said: “She’s incredibly vulnerable and it’s the Class A drug problem he’s assisting with.

“There needs to be a separation to enable her to turn her life around which is what she’s trying to do.”

Mrs Kidd added that when the burglary took place Hargreaves’ boyfriend created access to the shop, then pushed her inside and told her to steal what she could find.

Magistrates heard that she currently has a crack cocaine habit and uses six bags of heroin a day.

They sentenced Hargreaves, who appeared from custody, to a community order with 20 rehabilitation days aimed at addressing her offending behaviour and drug misuse.

She will have to pay £85 compensation to TK Maxx for the clothing not recovered.