Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The case of a woman accused of shoplifting was halted after she fell ill in police cells.

An ambulance had to be called after Adele Smith suffered a fit as she waited to be produced at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The 43-year-old had been due to appear over charges of shop theft and using threatening behaviour.

But magistrates were asked to adjourn her case after she fell ill while in the police cells as she waited to be brought up into the Huddersfield court.

They agreed to adjourn her case for one week until August 8.

In the meantime Smith, of Cranmore Rise in Leeds, has conditional bail to stay out of several shops in Dewsbury.

She is banned from entering Asda in Mill Street West, Superdrug in Longcauseway and Boots based in the Princess of Wales Precinct.

The incident led to a slight delay in solicitors being allowed into the cells to speak to their clients.