A woman was left fearing for her life as her car teetered towards the edge of Holme Moss Road after skidding on snow.

The silver Toyota slipped backwards going up the hill on the Derbyshire side heading towards Holmfirth today (Weds).

The driver hit the brakes as she failed to get up the hill in wintery conditions then slipped backwards towards a steep drop, where there was no protective barrier.

Firefighters from Holmfirth Fire Station attended the scene shortly before midday, and found the woman with a foot on the brake and the handbrake on, terrified of inching closer to the edge.

The crew quickly stabilised the car with bricks and got her to safety, before arranging for the vehicle to be recovered.

Luckily, the woman was unhurt but left extremely shaken by the experience.

Crew commander Chris Lunn said: “It was about a metre from an incredibly steep verge of about 30 to 40 metres with no barrier at the side of the road. If the car had gone over she would have rolled all the way down and the outcome doesn’t bear thinking about.”

Chris added: “Thanks to all the crew who helped secure the car and get her safe.

“It’s important drivers avoid these roads in adverse weather conditions and always go out with suitable clothing and provisions in their car in case of an emergency.”