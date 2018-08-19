Woodhead Pass was closed in in both directions for several hours following a crash.
The collision, said to have involved two vehicles, blocked traffic on the A628 and drivers heading between Manchester and south Yorkshire were told to use the A57 Snake Pass or the M62.
Traffic was affected from the A57 at Mottram Moor to the A6024, the Holmfirth turn off.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service attended the scene along with an ambulance and the air ambulance.
Traffic police remained at the crash site while investigations were carried out.
A Highways England spokesman said: “Due to the RTC on the #A628 #Woodhead Pass at #Crowden, traffic is blocked in both directions. Trans-Pennine traffic should use the #A57 or #M62. @DerbysPolice are at scene. @HighwaysNWEST.”
The road reopened just before 5pm.
Woodhead Pass opens
Woodhead Pass has reopened in both directions and traffic has returned to normal.
The earlier accident has been cleared.
The latest from our traffic partners INRIX:
A628 Woodhead Road in both directions closed, heavy traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved from A57 Mottram Moor (Gun Inn Traffic Lights) to A6024 (Holmfirth Turn Off).
Affecting traffic between Manchester and Barnsley.
The air ambulance left the scene of the crash at around 2.15pm, according to our traffic partners INRIX.
Doesn’t look like Woodhead Pass will be opened any time soon.
Highways England says it will remain closed ‘for some time’ so investigations can be carried out.
The latest Google Traffic map shows the closure stretching from Manchester to South Yorkshire.
Highways England say drivers should not proceed west beyond the A616 junction at Flouch or east beyond the A57 junction at the Gun Inn near Hollingworth.