Woodhead Pass was closed in in both directions for several hours following a crash.

The collision, said to have involved two vehicles, blocked traffic on the A628 and drivers heading between Manchester and south Yorkshire were told to use the A57 Snake Pass or the M62.

Traffic was affected from the A57 at Mottram Moor to the A6024, the Holmfirth turn off.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service attended the scene along with an ambulance and the air ambulance.

Traffic police remained at the crash site while investigations were carried out.

A Highways England spokesman said: “Due to the RTC on the #A628 #Woodhead Pass at #Crowden, traffic is blocked in both directions. Trans-Pennine traffic should use the #A57 or #M62. @DerbysPolice are at scene. @HighwaysNWEST.”

The road reopened just before 5pm.