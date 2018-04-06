Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major route linking Huddersfield and the Holme Valley will remain closed for the next few days following a landslip .

Woodhead Road at Taylor Hill/Berry Brow is closed to traffic following the collapse of a retaining wall.

But Kirklees Council said it hoped to have one lane open “in the next few days” while work is undertaken to prevent debris tumbling into the road.

Kirklees Council was forced to implement an emergency road closure of the A-road at about 1pm on Wednesday after a wall behind a property in Taylor Hill Road collapsed, sending rubble down towards the busy route.

Council contractors were sent in to try and resolve the problem and the A-road in and out of Huddersfield was closed between Lockwood Scar and Waingate near to the Laxmi restaurant.

A diversion was put in place which routing traffic through the narrow back-streets of Taylor Hill and Newsome.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said today (FRI): “The council identified a problem with the retaining wall alongside Woodhead Road, Berry Brow on April 4, 2018, and to make sure that the public remained safe we arranged for its immediate closure until we could assess the problem and find a solution.

“We will be installing a temporary concrete block wall to contain the debris falling from the existing wall and hope to have one lane of the road open again within the next few days.

“We know this is a busy road so we will be working closely with Northern Gas Networks, who were already working in the area on essential mains replacements, to make sure we minimise delays caused by the necessary traffic management.

“The council has contacted the owner of the wall to discuss his plans to make more permanent repairs.”