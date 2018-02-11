Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work to build a skatepark in memory of tragic youngster Isaac Nash is finally underway.

The scooter park at Highburton Rec is being built to remember 12-year-old Isaac who drowned off the coast of Anglesey in August 2014.

Following the tragedy an appeal, which eventually raised £160,000 for the park, was launched.

But getting the actual facility built proved to be a real battle for Isaac’s friends and family. They had to battle red tape and opposition from neighbours who said the park would attract anti-social behaviour.

But the excavators have finally clanked into action digging up the allotted space in the park so concrete for the wheel park can be laid.

The park is expected to be finished in five weeks, following by the landscaping around two weeks later.

A launch party with a picnic and demonstrations from accomplished skaters and riders has been planned for April 22.

Isaac’s grandfather Howard Lewis, one of the project’s leaders, says the fight is finally over.

“It feels great,” he said. “It’s just been delay after delay. It’s been a real grind but it feels as though we can’t be stopped now.

“In about six weeks the kids will be able to play on it finally.

“The more people objected the more determined it made me. We never thought about giving up.”

Howard, a retired fireman, added: “It’s a small park. It’s not like the one at Greenhead Park where there are adult skaters. It’s for kids with scooters.

“We have had objections but we’ve also had a huge amount of support.”

Poignantly, many of Isaac’s friends who campaigned for the wheel park have become too old for it.

But the park will be enjoyed by current and future youngsters.

Howard said: “Isaac’s friends were 12 at the time. Now they’re 15 and 16 and have outgrown their scooters but their kids will be able to use the park.

“Generations of kids to come will be able to enjoy it.”