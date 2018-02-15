Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 20-year long threat to build on green fields in Mirfield could begin within months.

Developers behind the controversial ‘Mirfield 25’ scheme have re-appeared after years without any visible action.

The unpopular scheme off Leeds Road was given the green light back in 2009 despite almost a decade of campaigning to block it.

An application for 166 homes was approved in early 2015.

Almost three years on and home-building firm Taylor Wimpey has now revealed the construction plan for the new estate.

A document lodged with Kirklees Council shows the Wakefield-based developer wants to begin work on the scheme as soon as April.

The development, set to be called Robinsons Place, will begin close to the junction of Taylor Hall Lane and Leeds Road

Drawings show homes would be built in four phases, working up to the junction of Leeds Road and Sunny Bank Road – known locally as the Fountain crossroads after the former pub on the corner.

The news has come out of the blue and has angered Mirfield councillor Martyn Bolt, who said there had been no information for local people set to be affected.

“Normally developers will host a pre-application consultation with local residents,” he said.

“With something like this that’s been going on for nearly 20 years that has been controversial, I would have thought they would have wanted to get the public on board.

“They’re eroding public confidence by pushing this through at the same time that the Local Plan is keeping groups like Save Mirfield busy.”

A so-called Section 106 agreement will see Taylor Wimpey provide more than £1.2m towards infrastructure improvements in Mirfield and Roberttown.

The council has demanded the cash and said it will use about £120,000 of it for traffic calming at Church Lane, new cycle lanes on Leeds Road, junction improvements at Stocksbank Road and traffic calming in Roberttown.

The rest will be spent on improving Old Bank primary school and Mirfield Free Grammar and improving public open space on the London Park estate.

But Clr Bolt said Kirklees Council should be demanding that the developer contributes to improvements to the highly-congested Fountain crossroads.

And he questioned how they would judge the access to the new estate from the busy A62 Leeds Road to be safe, having closed off the nearby Slipper Lane in recent years because it was judged to be too dangerous.

Taylor Wimpey’s construction management plan reveals they intend to work between 7.30am and 6.30pm, Monday to Friday, and also 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

A spokesperson from Taylor Wimpey said: “We can confirm that our plans for Robinsons Place, located off Leeds Road, were approved almost three years ago in April 2015.

“The planning application was first submitted in June 2014, following a public consultation in December 2013.

“No new plans for the development have been submitted since then, however, we have provided more information in recent weeks, purely to satisfy planning conditions, which is why any records may have been updated recently.

“As a responsible homebuilder, we’ve certainly followed the correct consultation process throughout, including gathering input from the public and liaising with local authorities.”