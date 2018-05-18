Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work is set to start on a controversial housing scheme in the Holme Valley.

Jones Homes said work on its Heather View development, off Dunford Road, Hade Edge, would begin “immediately” after planning permission was granted by Kirklees Council earlier this year.

The scheme – which has 58 homes – got the go-ahead despite strong opposition from residents who branded it “unsustainable, excessive and opportunistic.”

The development off Dunford Road will increase the size of the village by around a third.

Hade Edge estate plan: 'It's the wrong housing in the wrong place'

Objectors said Hade Edge, which currently has about 180 homes, was unsuitable for further development of this kind.

The hilltop village had drainage problems and very limited public transport. It also had poor internet access and was on the edge of the gas and electricity network, making it difficult to connect utilities to the new estate.

Jones Homes said Heather View would be launched this summer and would provide a range of three, four and five bedroom detached and semi-detached family homes as well as 12 affordable units. The company will also make additional contributions to education and off-site highway improvements in the local area.

A spokeswoman said: “Construction will begin immediately and Jones Homes anticipates having a sales presence on site in June this year.”

Prices for the properties have not yet been released.

Heather View will be the company’s second new build development in Hade Edge following the completion of the Flowery Fields scheme more than 10 years ago. It will also be the firm’s 20th development in Kirklees in its 20-year history.

Jones Homes regional director David Ruffley said: “We are pleased to have acquired this land in Hade Edge and look forward to developing a sustainable scheme that complements the existing character of the village and helps protect it for the future.”

The properties will be built of natural stone with slate roofs and will include open plan kitchen-diners with fitted appliances, modern bathrooms and en suites.