There will be a dramatic change to Huddersfield’s skyline for the next three years.

Work has now started on a second Emley Moor mast which will stand next to the concrete tower until the end of 2021.

The second mast needs to be built while vital work is carried out on the broadcasting technology on the original landmark structure.

Groundwork for the new mast is now complete with the massive job to build a temporary mast now underway.

A giant crane is on site and the first parts of the new mast have been delivered.

The temporary mast will be 317m (1,040ft) tall, just shy of the existing tower and is needed to transmit signals while changes are made to the top of the original mast.

It will be supported by dozens of steel cables.

The work would lower the height of the mast from its current 330.4m (1,084ft) to 319m, but it would still retain its place as the tallest free-standing structure in the UK.

The antennae at the top are used to broadcast terrestrial television but sweeping changes to the technology used to do so means extensive work is needed on them.

A number of antennae would be replaced and the ones at the very top from 317m to 328m would be removed.

An Arqiva spokesman said: “Much of the work can only be carried out in the summer months and the site should be cleared and reinstated by the end of 2021.

“The work needed is part of an Ofcom project to clear the top part of the spectrum used for TV signals (in the 700mhz range) for other uses.

“The existing tower provides digital TV and radio to over 1.9m households (around 4.5m people). It also carries other telecommunications services including mobile phone signal.

“The changes that need to be made are to the TV broadcast antennas, so these services need to be transferred over to the temporary mast once it is built before work can commence on the antennas on the existing tower.”

The mast was built to replace a previous one brought down by high winds and ice in March 1969.

Emley Moor Tower factfile

Built in 1971

Its is 330m tall - the Eiffel Tower is 32m, The Shard in London is 306m and Blackpool Tower is 158m

It used 7,000 cubic metres of concrete

Weighs 11,200 tonnes

A ladder runs the entire height and has 865 rungs

It has two lifts and each takes seven minutes to reach the top