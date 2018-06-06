Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tracey Whomack is on a genealogical mission to find out more about the great-grandfather she never knew, but whose gold watch she now owns.

Father-of-eight William Baxter was featured in the Examiner back in 2011 when his was one of four portraits hanging on the wall of our former editorial office in Queen Street South.

A long-serving veteran of the days of hot metal and linotype he notched up more than five decades with the newspaper and, on reaching a half century of service, received an inscribed gold watch.

The inscription reads: “Presented to William Baxter by Directors and Colleagues of The Huddersfield Examiner in commemoration of his completing 50 years service. May 20th 1941.”

That watch came into the possession of Tracey after the death, last December, of her mother, Pearl (nee Baxter). She is now trying to piece together her ancestor’s history and turned to the Examiner for help.

“My mum has always had this watch,” she explained.

“I don’t know how or where she got it but I do remember her saying that she was at William’s 50th anniversary celebrations when she was 10. She was born in 1939, he died in 1949 so it must have been just before he passed away, or at least that same year.

“William was my mum’s granddad. His son - my mum’s father - was John William Baxter. William was born in Longridge in Manchester but moved to Huddersfield. I know that in 1937 he was living at Waterloo Rise. My mum grew up in Kirkheaton and Waterloo, so I assume that’s where he ended up.”

Finding the watch has spurred Tracey to investigate her wider family. She adds: “The chain attached to the watch is from Honley Cricket Club and is dated 1923 so I’m wondering if he was a player in his younger days. I know the club dates back to the late 1800s.

“It’s fascinating. All the relatives will be coming out of the woodwork.”

Did you know William Baxter?

* He attended Beaumont Street Board School. In 1891 when he was just 13 he joined the Huddersfield Examiner as an apprentice compositor.

* At one point he was one of three Examiner compositors to be sent to Manchester Training School for instruction in the operating of linotype machines.

* He was presented with his gold watch after 50 years service with the Examiner.

* He continued to do another five years and retired on October 5, 1946 aged 69.

* William was married with six sons and two daughters.

* He died in 1949, aged 71.

Anyone with information should email andrew.hirst@examiner.co.uk