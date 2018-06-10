Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An England fan who found a letter written days before England’s World Cup triumph of 1966 hidden in a cavity at a Rastrick house is hoping it’s a good omen as our boys prepare for the World Cup in Russia.

Jonny Handley was working on an extension for his father Dean at Victoria Copson’s home in Crowtrees Lane when he came across the item penned by a Peter John Davis, dated Friday, 10 June, 1966.

He begins with a famous Shakespearean quotation from Hamlet saying the “time is out of joint” meaning that his world is not sane and things are not as they should be.

It then goes on to list six major problems in the world: 1, Seaman’s strike; 2, Financial Crisis; 3, War in Vietnam; 4, Crisis in Rhodesia; 5, China troublesome; 6, My ‘A’ Level G.C.E.

Jonny said: “I found it above a door in an envelope along with an old half-penny coin. I’m a keen football fan, support Huddersfield Town and I’m hoping that this is an omen that England are going to do well in the World Cup.”

England play their first match against Tunisia on Monday, June 18.

Victoria, a married, mother-of-three, said: “I couldn’t believe it. The envelope is inevitably rather dirty after all this time but the letter itself is in good condition.

“A neighbour told me that Peter was the son of Marjorie Davis and that the house dates from the 1930s. I wonder if Peter is still around?”