He’s an internationally renowned artist who is used to exhibiting in top galleries in London and New York.

But Ian Berry swapped the museums of Manhattan for his old school theatre to inspire students to work hard and develop their talents.

Ian – known as Denimu because of his work exclusively with used jeans – spoke at Newsome High School from where he graduated 18 years ago.

Among Ian’s highest profile pieces is a portrait of the late Formula One legend Ayrton Senna which was commissioned by his family and made from their old jeans.

His latest ‘Secret Garden’ installation has been on show at the Children’s Museum of the Arts in New York and the Basel, in Miami.

While the married dad-of-one now lives in London his parents Eddie and Christine still live in Huddersfield.

And returning to his hometown was a bit of an emotional experience for Ian.

Ian, 33, said: “I have some really good memories of Newsome. The teachers were the highlight...

“I would like the students to think about which courses they do and encourage them to work hard.

“Maybe I can show the pupils that you can do well in other fields if you’re not academically gifted.”

Ian, who began his artistic career after losing his job in advertising, spoke about the people who had inspired him, including Yorkshire’s best known artist David Hockney.

He said: “He was one of my idols. He’s an amazing artist, he’s world famous and he came from our neck of the woods. That was the moment I decided I wanted to be an artist.

“I hope, even if you don’t want to do art, you can find people to look up to.”

After leaving Newsome High School Ian went to Greenhead College before studying at the University of Huddersfield and Buckinghamshire Chilterns University College, now called Buckinghamshire New University, where he studied advertising.

He has lived and worked in Sweden and Australia.

Some of his most famous works include portraits of James Dean, Marilyn Monroe and Debbie Harry.

The visit was organised via Facebook by the school’s special needs teaching assistant Alison Kilner who knew Ian while he was at school in the 1990s.

Alison said: “It’s really nice to see him back. He hasn’t changed!

“He’s even brought his own GCSE work from when he was here. We hope to get a few children inspired.”

Ian is also a big Huddersfield Town fan and his visit coincided with Town’s big game against Liverpool at the John Smith’s Stadium.