A huge hose factory could be built in Huddersfield as a Calderdale firm looks to Kirklees for a new site.

Aflex Hose – which is said to have produced the brake hoses or fuel pipes for more than 10 million vehicles – has revealed ambitions to build premises on land at Bradley.

The company, said to be the world’s leading manufacturer of hoses for the automotive and pharmaceutical industries, has four sites on the other side of the M62.

It is thought the company wants to consolidate all its operations in Kirklees – boosting the business rates income for the council in the process.

But some people living near the proposed site at Bradley business park have raised concerns about the use of products needed to manufacture the hoses.

Residents on the Woodland Glade estate, next to the potential factory, have formed an action group to oppose the plan.

The large site earmarked for the factory, which fabricates specialist hoses, is just a few metres from dozens of family homes and ancient woodland and within the vicinity of two schools.

It was designated to be used for “light industry” and some people have queried whether Aflex Hose’s operations would satisfy that category.

It is thought the deliveries and use of the raw products required to fabricate the hoses are their main concern.

Aflex’s products are made from Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE).

Blueprints produced by Aflex show it wants to create a three-storey office building adjacent to the existing offices off Dyson Wood Way.

A large hose manufacturing facility would be constructed down the slope behind the homes.

Aflex has been making hoses in Calderdale for 40 years and had become a global operator, leading to it being purchased by Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, in 2016.

Its headquarters are currently at Sowerby Bridge with two other factories in Brighouse. The fourth site is in Elland.

The PTFE hoses have become the most popular in the world as they are the most robust available for containing corrosive products such as brake fluid or oil.

They are also very easy to clean and function at a wide range of temperatures from -150˚C up to +260˚C.

A spokesperson for Aflex Hose said there was no risk from the raw products used in their production process.

They said: “Aflex are not manufacturers of PTFE material and are therefore not a chemical plant.

“Aflex buy-in the PTFE virgin material from suppliers such as 3M for conversion to the tubes used in hose liners, which are in-turn conveying high purity fluids such as pharmaceuticals and therefore regulations dictate must be free from substances such as PFOA and PFOS.

“Aflex has an excellent safety and environmental record and is accredited to BS EN ISO 14001 for Environmental Management Systems.

“We are working with technical specialists, including property consultants, architects and environmental consultants, to ensure that the proposed development is robust.

“We have engaged with councillors, local residents and businesses through a public consultation event and will be taking into consideration all comments raised in the submission of the planning application which is expected in April 2018.

“The resident engagement also included an invitation for resident representatives to view Aflex’s existing sites to alleviate any concerns they may have and we will consider all residents comments sympathetically.

“The scheme will provide state-of-the-art facilities which will lead to increased efficiency and productivity which in turn will generate additional jobs in Kirklees, in the engineering and manufacturing sectors in particular.

“Aflex Hose will continue to work closely with schools and charities while providing apprenticeships across all levels of the business.”