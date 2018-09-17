Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Distraught brides-to-be face a race against time to get their dresses ready for their big day after the Marsh shop - Elenor Rose Bridal - closed suddenly.

One worried bride who contacted the Examiner said she knew of one panicked woman who is due to get wed on Saturday and now has no gown.

On Facebook brides-to-be messaged one another desperately trying to find out the latest information from the shop in Westbourne Road.

The company's Facebook profile asks anyone concerned to call ‭ a mobile number "for any queries regarding dresses and collection thank you".

However, the number goes to voicemail and when the Examiner rang it it was full.

The award-winning store had such a good reputation that brides flocked to it from all over the country wowed by its glowing reviews and it was recently featured on the hit Channel 4 series Don't tell the Bride.

Former travel agent Lynette Blythe started the business from home, but was based at premises in Wakefield Road, Waterloo , for three years before relocating to larger premises in Marsh.

She named the business after her daughter Elenor Rose, who tragically died just four days old.

In September 2014 she won the award for customer service at the North of England Wedding Awards run by The Wedding Guide.

One 31-year-old nurse from Blackburn who used to live in Barkisland, near Halifax, told the Examiner: "I get married in two weeks' time and I ordered mine and all five of my bridesmaids dresses from there back in February.

"I paid the full amount, £2,000, using my bank card as customers were being offered a 10% discount.

"On Thursday I got a text at 11pm from Lynette Blythe, the woman who runs it, saying saying she had to cancel my fitting booked for Friday morning saying she'd been rushed to hospital.

"I was getting a bit twitchy about it all but couldn't believe it when I found out it had closed all of a sudden. I'm furious, it is just unbelievable. She has been there for 10 years and won awards."

Fortunately she managed to contact the designer who hadn't released the dress to the bridal store and has paid for it again though she says she has insurance so will get her money back eventually.



But she added: "There is another girl who gets married this Saturday and has no dress!"

Also affected is Siobhan Spencer who is set to get married to rugby star Joe Wardle , formerly of Huddersfield Giants and now of Castleford Tigers, on 26 October at The Moorlands, Halifax.

She paid £1,700 for her gown as long ago as 8 December, 2017 and was promised its delivery in July.

The 26-year-old from Halifax who now lives with Joe in Pontefract said: "I was getting anxious as I kept getting fobbed off and I had to tried to get in touch with her for ages.

"On Friday morning at 7.30am I received a text from her saying she would have to cancel my fitting as she had suffered a blood clot."

(Image: Andy Connell)

Her stepfather Andy Connell said the dress had "only just been sent to the dress designer True Bride, (based in Hove, near Brighton)," so fortunately she is hoping to retrieve it but will have to pay out again.

Siobhan said: "You hear about these stories but I never dreamt I would find myself involved in one of them!

"Your wedding day is all about the dress and I can't believe it has happened. I just feel sorry for all the other brides involved."

Despite repeated attempts by the Examiner today to contact Lynette none was successful.

A woman who answered the phone at Brosnans Chartered Accountants in Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse, who have previously represented the wedding firm, said they had been inundated with phone calls from worried brides.

She said: "We have handled their accounts in the past. We have just been taking people's names and forwarding them to an email address."

Companies House shows that Lynette Blythe ceased to be a director at the firm on 14 September. The form is signed by administrators and liquidators.