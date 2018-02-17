Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Is this the worst commute in Yorkshire?

A train service from Halifax to Manchester has been late on all but two occasions this year and the town’s MP Holly Lynch is demanding action to improve the performance.

The weekday 17.54 train from Halifax to Manchester Victoria has only been on time on New Year’s Day and January 19, according to analysis of train time data.

And on February 7 it was 33 minutes behind schedule.

The train, run by the Northern rail company, is causing daily misery according to local commuters who arrive on the train from Leeds or travel from Halifax to Manchester.

The delays come after ticket price rises earlier this year which have seen the cost of a single fare from Halifax to Manchester rise to £11.30 and tickets to Leeds increase to £4.90 in peak times.

Passengers have told the MP that evening trains at Halifax are extremely unreliable and regularly late, which has meant commuters waiting in the cold.

Ms Lynch is taking action on behalf of rail passengers.

After meeting Northern bosses last month to raise concerns about delays, she has now written to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling demanding that the Government step in and force improvements on the line.

She said: “Nationally rail fares went up by an average of 3.4% this year, which was the largest increase for five years. Yet at the same time I’m hearing about a growing number of delays and continued overcrowding.

“The example of the 17.54 train highlights how a lack of investment is failing passengers who use the network day after day. They’ve got to do better.

“I’ve written to the Secretary of State for Transport to demand that he looks into these findings and explains what action can be taken to improve the situation.”