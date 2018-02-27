The video will start in 8 Cancel

Temperatures in West Yorkshire are unlikely to rise above freezing until the weekend, weather experts have warned.

Alerts are in place for Wednesday as the Beast from the East has swept in, with Huddersfield expected to get a fresh sprinkling of snow.

But despite the storm’s ominous name, Huddersfield has maintained a true Northern grit today (Tuesday) with no road closures and all Kirklees schools remaining open.

Numbers on the thermometer could plummet as low as -6, with no positive numbers until Saturday when weather experts predict highs of just 1 degree.

A spokesperson said: “There is the potential for travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

“Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.”

Here is our hour-by-hour forecast for the rest of the day.

HUDDERSFIELD

Midday - 1pm A small chance of sun with snow to ease a little and temperatures of -1 degree.

1pm - 2pm Cloudy and a small chance of snow. -1 degree.

2pm - 3pm 50% chance of snow and -1 degree.

3pm - 4pm 50% chance of snow and -1 degree.

4pm - 5pm A small of sunshine with snow to ease a little and temperatures of -1 degree.

5pm - 6pm Snow to ease with temperature to drop to -2 degrees.

6pm - 7pm Increased risk of snow and temperatures of -2 degrees.

7pm - 8pm 60% chance of snow and -2 degrees.

8pm - 9pm 60% chance of snow and -3 degrees.

9pm - 10pm 30% chance of snow and -3 degrees.

10pm - 11pm Small risk of snow and -3 degrees.

11pm - midnight Temperature to drop to -4 degrees with more chance of snow on the way.

Wednesday’s warning and forecast from the Met Office shows that snow is ecpected all day.

Snow is also expected at times for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday next week as Spring arrives in the middle of a sever cold spell.

Parts of England and Wales ​are ​at risk of their coldest spell of weather since at least 2013, and possibly 1991​, according to Met Office experts​.

Very cold conditions are expected to last through the week as extreme cold air from northern Scandinavia and the far northwest of Russia crosses the country and easterly winds add a significant chill factor, making it feel several degrees colder.

Lowest temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with snow showers becoming more widespread.

Further snow is expected on Thursday and Friday, as Storm Emma named by the Portuguese Met Service, pushes north across the continent bringing the risk of substantial disruptive snow and even blizzards, while gales and freezing rain could pose additional major hazards in places.

Although Thursday is the first day of meteorological spring the high pressure over Russia bringing the cold easterly flow is expected to remain in place for some time and there are signs the cold spell is likely to last well into next week and perhaps into the following week.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said: “Highs will struggle to lift above freezing with more in the way of widespread snow on Tuesday, turning to ice later in the day and overnight into Wednesday.

“The most intense cold will be on Wednesday and Thursday with significant snow disruption during Thursday evening and overnight into Friday.”

Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens said Tuesday is already at minus 2 and the cold winds are now due to arrive this afternoon bringing fresh heavy snow showers over the next two days and significant falls of between 10-15cm.

He added: “This will drift and cause local blizzards. Through Friday it continues bitter cold further snow showers with a band of snow moving north Saturday before less cold weather arrives for Sunday when we can say goodbye to our beast from the east.”