Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 38-year-old man was detained after a Brighouse father and son chased two suspected burglars.

Bradford Crown Court heard earlier this month how Christopher Wallace spotted the men acting suspiciously outside a large detached house in Brighouse while he was putting out some recycling last October.

His son Timothy later saw the two suspects in the rear garden looking through the windows of the conservatory at about 8pm.

Mr Wallace senior shouted at the two men who ran off, but the father and son then chased after them.

Timothy Wallace managed to grab hold of Scott Connor and during a struggle a knife fell to the ground.

“The defendant was detained by the witnesses and others until the police arrived and he was arrested,” prosecutor Philip Adams told the court at the previous hearing.

Connor, who previously lived in Whinney Hill Park, Brighouse, later handed over a bag containing three homemade face coverings cut from a T-shirt together with a torch and some gloves.

Connor claimed that he had been given the bag by the other man who he had only known for a couple of hours.

During a previous discussion about the case the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC described Timothy Wallace as “a very brave young man”, adding: “We know the consequences of tackling criminals can be extreme.”

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

Barrister Glenn Parsons, for Connor, said there was no suggestion that the knife had been produced or used aggressively by his client.

He explained that Connor had been “sofa surfing” and living rough at the time and had only been carrying the knife for his own protection.

Connor pleaded guilty at the earlier hearing to charges of going equipped for burglary or theft in respect of the items in the bag and a further offence of having an article ex with a blade or point in relation to the kitchen knife.

His case came back before Judge Durham Hall and the court heard that Connor was now living in temporary accommodation in Huddersfield.

The judge said the defendant had major problems with his health and he was prepared to impose a 12-month community order which also includes a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 15-day rehabilitation programme.