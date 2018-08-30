The video will start in 8 Cancel

Here’s the latest round-up of crime in your area from West Yorkshire Police.

Organised by the area, we've got the details of dates, times and offences that have been committed, from stolen credit cards to criminal damage, damage to cars, attempted break-ins and more.

Be aware that thieves will be looking for open windows to get in and out quickly during the hot weather this summer.

And make sure your sheds and garages are secure to prevent thieves helping themselves to your gardening equipment, bikes and other expensive items.

Anyone with any information on the incidents listed below is advised to report what they know to West Yorkshire Police via the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

These are the crimes reported around Huddersfield:

Ashbrow

August 7 at 11.15pm: Suspect tries to enter property in Belle Vue Crescent but is seen by occupant who shouts at him. Suspect makes off.

August 8 at 5.30am: Suspect forces window of property in Woodman Avenue, Bradley, makes an untidy search and steals large amount of cash in mixed notes. Exits by unlocking rear door.

Golcar

August 8 at 7am: Suspect climbs drainpipe at rear of property in Royal Terrace, enters via an open bathroom window, makes a tidy search of all rooms and steals electrical items and cash. Exits via kitchen window.

August 8 at noon: Suspect attends victim's address in Cowlersley Lane as a visitor with mutual friend. After suspect leaves victim finds £20 missing from second floor loft room.

August 8 at 9.30pm: Suspect enters property in Ayton Road by forcing panel off side door using screwdriver, makes untidy search of entire property and steals two laptops, Playstation and Rayban sunglasses.

August 14 at midnight: Suspect cuts chain securing Honda CBR 125 to metal fence in Factory Lane and makes off with it.

Greenhead

August 8 at 3am: Suspect smashes basement window of property in Bradford Road and climbs in, makes untidy search and steals Head bag and machine tools. Exits through smashed window.

Holme Valley South

August 9 at 4pm: Suspect smashes double glazed window at rear of property in Paris Road at makes off without gaining entry.

August 10 at 5pm: Suspect enters garden in Meal Hill Road and steals Suzuki motorbike.

August 10 at 8pm: Suspect steals one of two key safes from front of property.

August 12 at 10.30pm: Suspect gains entry to garage at property in Arndale Grove, steals power tools and equipment, and gains entry to vehicle on the drive, makes an untidy search and steals small change.

August 13 at midnight: Suspect breaks into private residence above restaurant in Woodhead Road, Holmfirth, via living room window. Picks up keys but takes nothing else. Exits via same window and leaves keys outside.

August 13 at 10.30pm: Suspects enters property on New Mill via insecure first floor window while occupants are asleep, makes tidy search of all downstairs rooms, steals computer games, laptop, mobile phone and wallet, before exiting through same window.

Lindley

August 8 at 11.50pm: Suspect uses crowbar to force open rear window of property in Rafborn Close, makes tidy search of two upstairs bedrooms triggering alarm. Makes off through same window empty handed.

August 9 at 2am: Suspect attacks rear lock of door in Mount Avenue, Mount, by unknown means. No entry gained. Victim sees damage in the morning and reports to police.

August 20 at 2am: Two male suspects enter property in Blackthorn Drive through insecure front door, went to victim's bedroom and demanded keys for car on drive, but victim refused so they left empty handed.

August 20 at 11pm: Suspect breaks into car parked in Plover Mills, steals coat and toys which are later found dumped nearby by owner.

August 21 at 9am: Suspect waited on back doorstep of house in Cadogan Avenue for victim to return before stealing purse from her hand and making off on foot.