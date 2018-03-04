Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Beast from the East has roared away – but the cold and snow could stick around for a few more days yet.

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens said that the worst of the sub-zero weather – it was the coldest February day on Wednesday at -5.8˚C and the coldest March day on Thursday at -5.1˚C – was behind us.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice from 11pm tonight until 11am tomorrow with the possibility of some hill snow though the amount is “expected to be small.”

Paul said the five or six days of sub-zero temperatures had now gone as the thermometer crept into positive territory on Sunday afternoon.

He added: “The Beast from the East has gone and taken the cold air from Siberia with it.

“We have had a bit of snow today but for the first time since last Tuesday we are above freezing.

“Going forward there will be some heavy showery bands on Monday with some sleety showers over the hills but nothing like what we’ve had recently.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday it could turn wetter but on Tuesday over the highest ground – such as Holme Moss – there could be another 5cm-10cm of snow.”

There’s no sign of spring just yet but Paul added: “There is just a hint that after this week there just may be some decent spring temperatures and we may get 10˚C or 11˚C – but that’s still at least a week away.”