Weather experts have issued a two-day yellow warning for snow and ice in Huddersfield as commuters woke to near-freezing temperatures today (Mon).

And Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said tonight (Mon) could be one of the coldest nights of the year.

As the first daffodils of spring appeared on roadside verges, the Salendine Nook weatherman said outlook for the rest of the week remained chilly with outbreaks of sleet and snow bringing the risk of icy patches on some roads.

Paul said it would be cold for the rest of today (Mon) with a few wintry showers moving in from the North East bringing a little dusting of snow in some places as temperatures struggle to reach 1deg C.

Tonight could be one of the coldest nights of the year with a sharp frost and temperatures of minus 3 or minus 4deg C in some of the valleys.

Later in the night, cloud will thicken to bring light to moderate snow from the North West tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will be around freezing for much of tomorrow morning with 3cms to 5cms of snow possible on high ground. The snow will fizzle out by the evening with another sharp frost expected on tomorrow night.

Paul said frost and sunshine was forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with rain and sleet on low-lying areas and between 3cms and 8cms of snow possible on the hills.

The Met Office accompanies its yellow warning for snow and ice for today and tomorrow with a forecast for continued wintry weather for the rest of the week.

It said the outlook was for cold and clear weather with sunshine on Wednesday, ahead of a cloudier and breezier Thursday with a little rain and sleet. Friday will start in similar fashion, becoming brighter later but with isolated snow showers.