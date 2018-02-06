The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in West Yorkshire.
The warning will be in place from 3pm today until 9.30am tomorrow.
It says: “Sleet and snow showers will affect parts of eastern England later on Tuesday and for a time overnight, when clearing skies will lead to ice forming in places, lasting into Wednesday morning.
“Expect some delays to travel, while untreated surfaces become icy leading to an increased risk of accidents or injuries.”
The Met Office says we can expect some snow this morning and into lunchtime on higher ground, in areas like Slaithwaite, Meltham, Grange Moor and Holmfirth.
However it says Huddersfield Town Centre should remain clear of snow.
Read more: How to drive safely in snow
Here’s the hourly weather report for the HD1 postcode for the next 24 hours.
9am-2pm: Snow
3pm-6pm: Snow showers
7pm-8pm: Cloudy
9pm: Mostly cloudy
10pm-11pm: Partly cloudy
Wednesday
Midnight-7am: Clear
8am: Sunny