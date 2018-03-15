Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for Huddersfield – and it’s set to last the whole weekend.

The Met Office has put the warning in place from 3pm tomorrow – and it lasts until 11.55pm on Sunday.

The Weather Channel says some parts of Huddersfield may see up to 7cm of snow tomorrow night, dropping to less than 2cm on Sunday, with a low temperature of -3°C.

Rain will become heavier throughout today, turning to sleet around midnight.

Temperatures will drop to 1°C tomorrow with a 90% chance of heavy snowfall from midnight to 6am, easing off slightly by 9am.

Lighter snowfall is expected through the afternoon and into the evening.

Sunday morning should see heavy snowfall in the early hours, with temperatures falling to -2°C and staying around freezing for the rest of the day and into the evening.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said: “Through this evening, as it turns steadily colder from the east, showers will turn to snow soon after midnight with perhaps one to three centimetres of powder blowing snow in places by breakfast on Saturday, and some icy stretches as temperatures fall to 0°C.

“Saturday will be bitterly cold again with scattered snow showers and good sunny spells leading to a dusting at times to all levels.

“Through Saturday night and at first on Sunday the snow showers may well become more frequent and widespread leading to 5cm of powder in places, drifting and blowing in strong east winds, bitter cold with temperatures near 0°C. Sunday will bring a cold wind and flurries, and temperatures of 0°C.”