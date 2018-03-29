The video will start in 8 Cancel

We could be trading Easter egg hunts for snowball fights this Bank Holiday weekend as forecasters predict another band of snow.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow in West Yorkshire on Easter Monday.

Far from being the mild Spring we got a taste of last weekend, weather experts say temperatures will once again drop to zero, peaking at just 3°C on Monday.

Snow is forecast for Monday afternoon and evening, particularly on higher areas. However, it’s not thought the weather will have a huge impact on traffic.

An alert on the Met Office’s website said: “As a weather system moves in from the south and comes up against cold air over the UK, there is the chance that rain could turn to heavy snow in places.

“Several cm of snow are possible, especially over hills, with drifting in strong winds.

“There is also the possibility of a few cm of wet snow gathering at lower levels. At present the extent and amounts of any snow are very uncertain, and it is quite possible that snow might not be too disruptive.”