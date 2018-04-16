Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have been called in after teenagers were caught on camera ruining a delivery of fresh bread to a popular charity-run cafe.

Around six yobs were caught on CCTV throwing around bread which had been left outside Ruddi’s Vintage Treat Rooms on Manchester Road at Linthwaite .

The charity which runs the cafe has passed on CCTV images of the culprits to West Yorkshire Police .

Ali Waterworth, who founded the charity Ruddi’s Retreat, said the incident was being treated as an attempted burglary because someone had tried to force open a storage area near to the cafe’s outdoor classroom.

She said the bread delivery had been kicked around inside the outdoor classroom by “idiots” aged between 14 and 18.

Ali said six teenagers had been involved in causing the trouble between 12.50am and 1.40am on Saturday.

She said the youths had been using the outdoor classroom for drinking and smoking.

The outdoor classroom has been targeted by yobs several times and is a regular haunt for local teens.

“I am fed up,” said Ali. “This is the seventh time (we have had problems) and this is the third time I have reported it to the police. They are in there every day and are at it all the time.”

Ali has urged parents to check on the whereabouts of their children.

“If my son was out at 1am I would be beside myself. These lads need looking after and nurturing. I am disgusted with them.”

Ali has posted photos of the ruined bread on her Facebook page but hasn’t published images of the youths involved.

“I don’t want it to become a witch hunt. Sometimes these kids just want looking after,” she said.