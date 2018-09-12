Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An HGV got stuck after trying to make an impossible turn before crashing into a house.

This Yodel lorry got wedged on the roof of an historic cottage near Mirfield at about 1pm this afternoon.

The incident at the junction of North Gate, Hopton Lane and Hollin Hall Lane has blocked a busy route between Huddersfield and North Kirklees for the entire afternoon and rush hour commute.

It is thought the driver was trying to turn out of North Gate - a narrow semi-rural route through Mirfield - to get to an industrial complex in Lower Hopton on the other side of the river from Mirfield town centre.

HGVs have limited access to Lower Hopton as the main routes through Mirfield have low bridges and difficult turns.

Angry residents told the Examiner that large HGVs from the well known delivery firm have been coming several times a day along the unsuitable route, breaching a Kirklees Council 7.5 tonne weight limit.

(Image: google)

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to assist and the vehicle was removed at about 6.30pm. Inquiries are ongoing.

The blocked road caused significant traffic disruption with one report on social media claiming an ambulance was attempting to use the route and had to divert.

Angela Louth, who lives in the house next door to the one that was struck by the 44 tonne wagon, said they had complained about Yodel back in May after the firm started regular deliveries to the area using full size heavy goods vehicles.

She said: "We reported it to Kirklees as we've seen a significant increase in these wagons coming down this lane.

"We've chased it up a couple of times and no one's got back to us."

Angela said they also rang Yodel but got nowhere.

(Image: Google)

She said following today's incident they had again rung all parties and said they were reporting it to the Health and Safety Executive.

"We need an action plan," she added.

"We knew something was going to happen with the size of these wagons going up and down this narrow street.

"The fact they've all chosen to ignore us is disgusting.

"Either someone is going to get killed or they'll block the road again.

"We really need to stop these Yodel wagons coming up here."

A spokesperson for Yodel said: "I can confirm that around lunchtime today one of our vehicles collided with a property in Upper Hopton.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt and we would like to apologise for the disruption caused.

"We are liaising with the authorities and the property owner to ensure that the building is safe and any necessary repairs carried out."

The Examiner has approached Kirklees Council for comment.