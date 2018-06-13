Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man in his 80s suffered serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Batley on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance as well as several police and ambulance vehicles were called out to Wellington Street, just up from Fox’s Biscuits, at 3.30pm.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Leeds General Infirmary by road ambulance. Wellington Street at the junction with Purlwell Lane was closed for a time.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “There was a serious road accident on Wellington Street this afternoon just after 3.30pm which involved a man in his 80s and a vehicle.

“Any witnesses or anyone who has any information at all about this accident should contact 101 as soon as possible.”