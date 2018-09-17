Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BMW has retained its place as the most popular car in our region - and bucked a national trend in declining car sales.



New figures from the DVLA show 25,700 cars made by the German manufacturer were registered for the first time in Yorkshire and the Humber in 2017.



That is up from 24,500 in 2016. Ford was second on the list, with 17,300 registrations - down from 19,700 the previous year.



Registrations of new Mercedes rose from 14,300 to 15,000 - putting it third - with Volkswagens down from 13,000 to 12,700 and Vauxhalls from

14,500 to 11,900.



Across Yorkshire and the Humber as a whole, the number of new cars registered fell slightly from 191,900 to 191,500.



That was a far more gentle decline than in the UK as a whole, which saw numbers slump.

Some 2.72 million cars were registered for the first time in 2016 - but only 2.56 million in 2017. The data reveals big differences in the cars we are buying in different parts of the UK.



Fords remain the most popular make in the North East and North West of England, as well as in the West Midlands, the East of England, and the

South West of England.

Ford was also the best-seller in Wales. In Scotland and the East Midlands, Vauxhall saw the most new cars registered last year, while in the South East of England it was Volkswagen.

In London, Nissan took over last year as the most popular brand. One obvious factor in Nissan’s surge to the top is the fact that its popular electric model, the Nissan Leaf, is exempt from London’s congestion charge.