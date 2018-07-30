Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been publishing romance novels for 110 years, so Mills & Boon definitely know their stuff when it comes to hearts and flowers.

But they clearly don't know much about the geography of the United Kingdom - as their new list of the country's 20 most romantic hotspots has shamelessly ignored the whole of Yorkshire!

In fact, the only place in the whole of the north of England that gets a mention is Grasmere in the Lake District!

Released today, the list includes three Scottish beauty spots and three in Wales. Northern Ireland bags two of the spots, while the cities of Bath, Oxford and Cambridge secure one spot each.

Windsor Castle in Windsor and Leeds Castle (nearly) in Kent, along with The Minack Theatre in Cornwall, are noted, alongside the pretty towns and villages of of Bourton-on-the-water in the Cotswolds; Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire, and Grasmere in the Lake District.

Making up the list are Durdle Door in Dorset, Tresco in the Isles of Scilly, and St Nectan’s Glen in Cornwall.

All gorgeous - but let's be honest, there's nowhere as romantic as Yorkshire!

One visit to our beautiful county would have revealed dozens of beauty spots that deserved a place in the top 20.

Any young man taking his beloved on a trip to Ripon, for example, could not help but get down on one knee and propose upon setting foot inside Fountains Abbey.

(Image: Tim Fields)

A meander up to Hardraw Force in Wensleydale is sure to turn even the most hardened cynic into a power ballad loving, rom-com watching, pet-name calling softie.

And if whole cities can find a spot on the list, how could anyone forget about the place that puts the Roman in romantic? Yes, York's its history is bloody and you can't move for ghost tours, but what could be sweeter than stealing a kiss under the 700-year-old west window at York Minster?

Take a look at the 22 places we think are some of the most romantic in the UK in our gallery below.

Here is Mills & Boon's list of (what it thinks is) the 20 most romantic places in the UK.