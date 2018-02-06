Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A paramedic is in trouble after he drove a heart patient to hospital instead of caring for them in the back of the ambulance.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service medic, Mark Smith, is facing a disciplinary hearing after a series of incidents of alleged incompetence.

Among a list of 12 incidents, he is accused of failing to monitor a patient’s heart during the journey or instructing a junior colleague to do so.

Details of the hearing of the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) say he “did not put in place an adequate treatment plan” for the patient on April 28, 2015.

Accusations of sub-standard care of a patient on February 5 that year have also been made, including failing to complete paperwork, administer the correct drugs for the symptoms or warn the hospital that the patient was on the way.

Further claims will be heard that Mr Smith discharged patients at the scene on 11 occasions between August 2015 and April 2016.