There are no plans to charge Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe with any further offences, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Sutcliffe, who is serving 20 life terms for murdering 13 women and attempting to kill seven more, was reported to have been interviewed by detectives about widespread allegations that he may have been responsible for further attacks.

He is currently serving 20 life sentences for killing 13 women – including Huddersfield woman Helen Rytka.

Sutcliffe also attacked and tried to kill a woman in the Oakes area of the town during his reign of terror.

But this week Det Supt Jim Dunkerley, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “West Yorkshire Police continues to review and where possible re-investigate all unresolved homicides and serious sexual assaults to bring offenders to justice and to bring much needed closure to the victims and their families.

“The undertaking of such work understandably creates interest within the media and wider public.

“At this moment in time, West Yorkshire Police have no intention to seek a CPS decision to charge Peter Sutcliffe with any further matters.”

Two years ago, the force confirmed it was continuing to review cases listed in the 1982 report written by Sir Lawrence Byford about the flawed Ripper investigation.

Sir Lawrence died on Saturday at the age of 92.

The Byford Report revealed that Sutcliffe could have been responsible for a further 13 offences.

Last year, The Sun newspaper reported that he had been interviewed in prison about 17 unsolved cases.

But West Yorkshire Police said they could not comment on who detectives had spoken to in the course of an ongoing investigation.

In 2016 the force did confirm that officers had visited a small number of people named in the Byford Report.

Sir Lawrence’s report was completed in 1982 but only made public in 2006.

It said there was an “unexplained lull” in Sutcliffe’s criminal activities between 1969, when he first came to the police’s attention, and the first officially recognised Ripper assault in 1975.

The report said: “We feel it is highly improbable that the crimes in respect of which Sutcliffe has been charged and convicted are the only ones attributable to him.

“This feeling is reinforced by examining the details of a number of assaults on women since 1969 which, in some ways, clearly fall into the established pattern of Sutcliffe’s overall modus operandi.”

Sutcliffe, 71, a former lorry driver from Bradford, was jailed for murdering and attacking women between 1976 and 1981. Most of his victims were sex workers who were mutilated and beaten to death.