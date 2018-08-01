Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire is struggling to hold on to its young people as they look elsewhere in Britain for somewhere to live.



On the day that Yorkshire folk celebrate living in the best part of Britain, it has been revealed that there is actually an exodus of young people from 'God's Own Country'.

On Yorkshire Day , we analysed the latest data on migration within the UK to work out who was choosing to move to our county and from where.



And the figures show that in 2016/17, Kirklees had the second highest levels in Yorkshire of people aged 22 to 34, who packed up and left for elsewhere - presumably to take up jobs in other parts of the country.

There was a drain of 579 people, with only the Bradford area worse losing more. A total of 1,286 younger workers left the county from Bradford for new pastures.



Overall, an estimated 51,728 people between the ages of 22 and 34 left Yorkshire for elsewhere in the UK in 2016/17, compared to 41,782 arriving in the county.

This made a net drain of nearly 10,000 young people.



London was a major destination for people in this age group, suggesting that the county is struggling to hold on to its young people past graduation age.



Some 2,688 more young people moved from Yorkshire to London that year compared to those heading in the other direction.

The research adds more evidence to the claims that talented and well educated people from Yorkshire and the North are drawn to the capital to find employment.

(Image: Getty Images)



York emerged as the top destination for people to move to in Yorkshire.



An estimated 10,161 people decided to move to York from outside Yorkshire in 2016/17, versus 9,025 people who left for somewhere else outside the county.



This made a net gain of 1,136 for the district, the highest in the county.



Leeds was the second-most popular destination, with a net gain of 928 people from outside the county, followed by the East Riding of Yorkshire, Ryedale and Sheffield.



On the other hand, 1,286 more people decided to leave Bradford and Yorkshire altogether than moved to the city - the largest exodus in the county.

The data only counts people moving around the UK, not people leaving or arriving in the country altogether.



Migration to and from Yorkshire, 2016/17

Local Authority // IN // OUT // overall

York // 10,161 // 9,025 // 1,136

Leeds // 27,813 // 26,885 // 928

East Riding of Yorkshire // 5,854 // 5,720 // 134

Ryedale // 1,265 // 1,141 // 124

Sheffield // 21,937 // 21,837 // 100

Wakefield // 3,827 // 3,745 // 82

Scarborough // 2,460 // 2,392 // 69

Craven // 1,649 // 1,603 // 46

Doncaster // 5,212 // 5,183 // 30

Selby // 1,371 // 1,344 // 27

Barnsley // 2,575 // 2,633 // -58

Richmondshire // 2,341 // 2,442 // -101

Harrogate // 3,784 // 3,939 // -155

Hambleton // 2,473 // 2,640 // -167

Calderdale // 3,678 // 3,873 // -195

Rotherham // 3,526 // 3,862 // -336

Kingston upon Hull, City of // 4,589 // 5,027 // -438

Kirklees // 7,142 // 7,721 // -579

Bradford // 8,099 // 9,385 // -1,286