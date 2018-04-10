The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation is underway after a bus crashed into a Huddersfield town centre restaurant.

A single-decker Yorkshire Tiger bus ploughed into the Gurkha Sizzler Nepalese/Indian restaurant on Henry Street, near Huddersfield Bus Station, just before 6pm on Monday.

The area in front of the restaurant has been taped off. The railings to the nearby car park are damaged and there was still glass on the floor.

Arriva Yorkshire, which runs Yorkshire Tiger, confirmed on Tuesday morning that there were no passengers on the bus at the time.

(Image: @jameslloydphoto)

Matthew Ashton, managing director for Yorkshire Tiger, said: “We can confirm that a bus collided with the Gurkha restaurant in Huddersfield yesterday evening.

“The bus was not carrying any passengers at the time and the restaurant was closed.

“We are currently carrying out a full investigation.”

Huddersfield Fire Station teams were called to assist.

Crew commander Kerry Blomfield said a male driver in his early 60s had been pulling into the bus station when he thought he heard something and for some unknown reason accelerated and put his foot on the throttle.

He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with a suspected broken left leg and lacerations to his right hand.

The incident was initially reported to West Yorkshire Police.