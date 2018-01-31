Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the region’s biggest land owners has made an ambitious pledge to plant one million more trees.

Yorkshire Water are hoping to expand to forested areas around reservoirs between Greater Manchester and Leeds over the next decade, in a bid to reduce the risk of flooding and reduce carbon emissions.

The Natural Flood Management scheme is being piloted at Gorpley reservoir, near Todmorden, where the 10-year timescale to plant 200,000 trees has been dramatically reduced to just two years.

It’s hoped the increase in forest in the area will slow the flow of water and reduce the impact of flooding in light of the devastating Boxing Day floods in 2015.

Yorkshire Water have been working with the White Rose Forest Partnership to map their 28,000 hectares of land and work out where the extra trees will provide the most benefits.

Richard Flint, from Yorkshire Water, said: “Planting trees in the right place can reduce flood risk, mitigate carbon emissions and boost wildlife.”

The announcement follows another earlier this month to plant create a belt of trees called the ‘Northern Forest’ along the M62 corridor to curb carbon emissions.

Environment Minister Therese Coffrey welcomed the announcement, saying: “I am hugely heartened to see that organisations such as Yorkshire Water are already coming forward to support the creation of a vast Northern Forest along the M62 corridor.

“Yorkshire Water’s ambitious plans to plant one million trees will not only manage flood risk and help wildlife thrive, but will create a healthier place to live for communities across the region and a greener future for the next generation.”