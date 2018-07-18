Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The company, which provides water for Huddersfield, loses more than a bath full of water per house PER DAY to leaks.

Yorkshire Water lost 295.2m litres a day due to leaks in 2016/17, according to figures obtained by GMB, the union for the water industry.

While Yorkshire Water will not be imposing a hosepipe ban this summer — the company says its has sufficient supplies of water — there will be a ban on hosepipe use next month in neighbouring Greater Manchester and Lancashire, which are served by United Utilities.

Leak levels for Yorkshire Water are the equivalent of 128.9 litres per household per day — a full bath tub is about 80 litres, and a washing machine cycle is about 50 litres.

On average, a person uses about 150 litres of water each every day.

The figures, from a Consumer Council for Water report, show levels of leaks at Yorkshire Water were at the highest they have been since at

least 2012/13, when 265m litres a day were lost.

In total, water companies across England and Wales lost 3 billion litres of treated water every single day in 2017.

United Utilities said a temporary ban, which will come into force from August 5, and affect 7m people in the North West, would "safeguard

essential supplies", saying a lack of rain and high demand for water meant that reservoirs were low.

Other water companies across England said they had adequate supplies and had no plans to impose similar bans.

Stuart Fegan, GMB National Officer, said: “Millions of people in the North West are facing a hosepipe ban while United Utilities let more than 175 Olympic-sized swimming pools’ worth of water go down the plug hole every single day.

“It’s a disgrace that customers face a £1,000 fine as private water fat cats trouser millions, all the while failing to invest to tackle leakages.

“While we have had hot weather, the UK uses less than 2% of the water that falls from the sky each year and which flows into the sea.

“Whatever the weather, we need to take back the tap and ensure our water services are run in the interests of the public once more and

not just the few at the top.

Yorkshire Water has been approached for comment.