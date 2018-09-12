Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire Water has snubbed a call for it to ban grouse shooting on its land around Huddersfield .

Campaign groups ‘Ban Bloodsports on Yorkshire’s Moors’ and the ‘League Against Cruel Sports’ say the water firm “needs to choose” which hat it’s going to wear – wildlife conservation or allowing shooting and animal trapping.

Yorkshire Water is a large landowner in the county and allows grouse shooting on its property at Wessenden Moor near Meltham .

Shooting also takes place on Yorkshire Water premises near Ripponden and Penistone.

Campaigners have said the utility firm leases out 13 sections of moorland for grouse shooting, where tenants are permitted to trap and kill native wildlife – including stoats, weasels, foxes, corvids and mountain hare – to preserve game birds for shooting parties.

They said heather is also burnt to provide for large numbers of red grouse, a practice which causes damage to sensitive peatland habitat and makes it unable to support many breeding bird populations.

They also claimed burning heather contributes to flooding in valleys below grouse moors and increases carbon emissions.

Yorkshire Water did not deny any of the above claims when asked by the Examiner and said it would be too “confrontational” to ban shooting on its land.

In 2013/14 it completed a large peat and heather restoration project on the moorlands at Wessenden and Marsden Moor.

Luke Steele, spokesperson for Ban Bloodsports on Yorkshire’s Moors, says: “Yorkshire Water allows large numbers of native wild animals, including foxes, stoats, corvids and mountain hares, to be killed on its moorland to preserve red grouse for shooting parties.

“When coupled with habitat being damaged by burning – a practice performed to engineer high populations of game birds – this paints a bleak picture for wildlife on moorland leased by the company for grouse shooting.

“If Yorkshire Water wants to be recognised as taking its environmental responsibilities seriously, then ending its grouse shooting leases is the only course of action that will suffice.

“By removing the negative impact allowing the practice has on wildlife, habitat and the regional economy, Yorkshire Water will truly become the environmental champion it espouses to be.”

Nick Weston, Head of Campaigns at the League Against Cruel Sports, says: “Yorkshire Water must choose between enhancing wildlife and the environment, as set out in its business plan, or allowing it to be damaged by grouse shooting interests.

“The reality is that conservation and grouse shooting are inherently conflicting, with native wild animals killed and sensitive habitat burnt to provide large numbers of game birds for the guns.

“We strongly urge Yorkshire Water to do the right thing by ending its grouse shooting leases. Customers and investors would expect nothing less from a company which purports to be a leader in wildlife and environmental protection.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: ”As one of the region’s biggest landowners we take our environmental responsibilities very seriously.

"Shooting is a complex issue which we continue to consider very carefully.

“In recent years we have been working with a wide range of stakeholders to tackle a range of water quality and environmental issues.

“Our partners in delivering this work include the owners and tenants of shooting rights, both on our land and on land owned by others.

“This collaborative approach has made great progress and has enabled us to jointly deliver innovative projects which deliver for everyone with an interest in land management.

“Our view is that taking a confrontational approach by banning shooting in the areas where we control the shooting rights would have less benefit than working together.

“There are significant areas of our land where we don’t control the shooting rights and therefore where we have no control over shooting activities.

“Working in partnership means we have been able to make meaningful improvements to water quality and the environment in these areas.

“Taking a more confrontational approach could significantly impact our ability to deliver these projects and environmental improvements in these areas, harming the environment and delivering less for our customers.

“Our ultimate aim is to ensure that we deliver the best possible environmental outcomes on our land. At the current time we believe this aim is best served by working together with all stakeholders in partnership.”