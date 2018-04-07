Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The heat is on to find Yorkshire’s best pub so let’s make sure Huddersfield puts up a good show.

Publicans around the county will be hoping to pull in votes as well as pints – as they go head to head in Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub competition 2018.

The annual contest, run by Welcome to Yorkshire, invites members of the public to vote for their favourite pub – and competition is fierce, as last year a total of 700 pubs were nominated.

The list of nominees is then put to a panel of judges to whittle down to a shortlist.

The panel’s top 30 pubs will feature in Welcome to Yorkshire’s Ale Trail, before members of the public get the chance to vote for the overall winner.

A record 18,500 people voted in last year’s competition, which saw The White Swan in Ampleforth crowned winners at Welcome to Yorkshire’s stand at the Great Yorkshire Show in July.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “This is always a closely-fought battle because there are so many potential worthy winners here in Yorkshire.

“We’re lucky to have some truly fantastic pubs boasting great beer, incredible food, and a welcoming atmosphere that brings communities and visitors together.

“It’s great that the public can get involved and nominate their much-loved pub – so if you have a favourite, get behind them and cast your vote.”

Previous winners include The Bull Inn, in West Tanfield, The Fleece Inn, Barkisland and the Woolly Sheep Inn, Skipton.

People have until Thursday, May 17 to vote, and the winning pub and two runners up will be announced at the Great Yorkshire Show on Tuesday, July 10.

To nominate your pick for Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub, go to Yorkshire.com/pub.

Potential winners in Huddersfield might include the refurbished Plumbers Arms by Huddersfield Bus Station which has grown steadily in popularity over the last year since reopening in 2015, The Rat and Ratchet, Chapel Hill, The Slubbers Arms on Halifax Old Road, Hillhouse, one of the town’s few remaining unspoilt, traditional pubs and The Sair, Linthwaite.