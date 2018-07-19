Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 50 non-medical jobs with the NHS are available in Huddersfield, figures have revealed.

As the NHS celebrates its 70th anniversary, staff at Huddersfield Jobcentre are highlighting job opportunities with the UK’s largest employer.

Adele Leahy, Kirklees employer adviser manager based in Huddersfield, said 57 vacancies were currently being advertised in the town for non-nursing positions.

They include administration officers and managers, drivers, health care assistants, assistant practitioners – with one-day release to complete an apprenticeship at college – chefs and an appointments reception clerk.

She said: “Many people dismiss a career in the NHS as they believe that you need to be medically trained.

Question - 1 of 5 Score - 0 of 0 Job One: Sales Consultant, Harveys £12,000-per-annum

£25,000-per-annum

£18,000-per-annum

£30,000-per-annum Next question Thanks for taking part in this quiz You scored Replay quiz

How did you get on? Let know below in the comments, on Facebook or via Twitter!

“There are approximately 1.7m people employed by the NHS in 350 different careers. Interestingly, only 37% of those employed are doctors or nurses. So, there are jobs available for customers not interested in direct care roles.

“There are various different routes to look and apply for positions in the NHS.”

Adele said people seeking careers information could visit www.healthcareers.nhs.uk or via Facebook @healthcareersUK.

Job vacancies were listed at www.jobs.nhs.uk while apprenticeship vacancies could be found at www.jobs.nhs.uk and www.gov.uk/apply-apprenticeships . For jobhunting tips, go to www.jobs.nhs.uk/advice/success_applics.html .

The drive to spotlight NHS jobs comes as latest national figures show the number of people in work – and the number of job vacancies – have reached new record levels.

UK employment rose by 137,000 to 32.4m in the quarter to May – the highest figure since records began in 1971, giving a record rate of 75.7%. Job vacancies increased by 7,000 to 824,000 – the most since records began in 2001.

Jobs in Huddersfield: Find your next one here

Unemployment fell by 12,000 to 1.41m, giving a jobless rate of 4.2%, the joint lowest for more than 30 years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The jobless total for Yorkshire and the Humber fell by 19,000 to 122,000 during the quarter.

The claimant count, which includes people on Jobseeker’s Allowance and the unemployment element of Universal Credit, rose by 7,800 in June to 898,700 – up by about 97,000 on a year ago. The claimant count for Huddersfield rose by 55 to 2,395 last month while the Colne Valley total was up by 15 to 1,470.