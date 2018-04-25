Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man who pushed his girlfriend down some nightclub stairs could have killed her, a judge said.

The victim suffered pain to her head and jaw after falling down six steps at the TBC nightclub in Batley.

Jordan Gettings admitted assaulting her after mixing eight pints and shots with cocaine and becoming jealous of other men.

District Judge Michael Fanning told the 20-year-old that he was very lucky he did not cause her more serious harm.

He said: “Pushing your partner down six steps is stupid and in the extreme you can kill people doing that.”

The couple had been dating for four months when the incident happened on April 7.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that they were out drinking when Gettings accused her of cheating on him.

Their argument continued into the evening while they were at the Bradford Road nightspot, the Huddersfield court was told.

Mrs Chapman said: “They continued arguing and he pushed her on the back, causing her to fall down six steps.

“She landed on the floor with injuries to her face and body. She suffered pain to the side of her head and jaw.”

Gettings, of Syke Ing Close in Earlsheaton, accused his girlfriend of cheating on him but admitted that he became jealous when he had a drink.

Marnat Ali, defending, explained that the argument between the couple that night involved “accusations and counter accusations.”

He said: “She was leading him downstairs to show him the person she suspected he’d been cheating with and he accepts, foolishly, that he pushed her.

“He immediately regretted this and knows that he needs to be punished.”

Gettings admitted that he drank eight pints that night as well as several shots of spirits and taking some cocaine.

He said he was annoyed because his girlfriend kept touching another man and he pushed her to get her off him.

Judge Fanning said that it “was luck more than anything else” that Gettings’ girlfriend was not seriously injured.

He said: “He had a lot to drink, he was angry and pushed his partner down six steps.

“It was stupid in the extreme - you can kill people doing that.”

Judge Fanning told Gettings that the assault was an example of domestic violence which “isn’t an attractive trait at your age.”

He sentenced him to a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days and 70 hours of unpaid work.

Gettings must pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.