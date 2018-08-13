Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re itching to get your hands on Huddersfield’s very own Monopoly, here’s your chance to pass go.

The board game, which is due to hit the shelves later this year, is now available to be pre-ordered from the Laura Crane Trust’s website.

The Huddersfield-based youth cancer charity is one of three causes to feature on the board after the public voted for landmarks they wanted to be included.

Castle Hill, John Smith’s Stadium and Huddersfiled Railway Station are also likely to appear as valuable assets on the board game.

Huddersfield was granted its own Monopoly board after beating off competition from neighbouring town Halifax in a vote-off earlier this year. The game will be available to buy in October...just in time for Christmas.

Anybody who wants to pre-order the game can do so on the Laura Crane Trust website here (http://www.lauracranetrust.org/monopoly-preorder.aspx) .