Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers taking passengers to Manchester Airport will have to a pay a drop-off fee from next week.

Manchester Airport is axing its free drop-off lanes that are directly outside the terminal, dubbed ‘kiss and fly’ lanes.

From Tuesday, July 10, people will be charged if they want to be dropped off directly outside terminals.

The fees will be £3 for five minutes or £4 for 10 minutes.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Alternatively motorists can use a free drop-off area and catch a shuttle bus to the correct terminal - the free zones will be the current Jetparks 1 site, which is near to Terminal 2 and the journey will be around 10 minutes.

Manchester Airport say there will be no change to arrangements for picking passengers up.

Other changes include blue badge holders are allowed to drop off outside of the terminals free of charge.

A resident permit scheme costing £30 a year will be in place for commuters who use the airport station and need to be dropped off or picked up. Drop-offs will be at the station but all pick-ups need to be at T1 Arrivals.

Private hire drivers will get a 40% discount if they buy a £30 concession card. These cards are already in use for picking up passengers from Arrivals.

Airport bosses say more passengers, security rules around forecourt capacity and limited space has led to extreme congestion, especially at peak times.

They added that profits from the scheme would go toward a new public transport fund being set up by the airport with the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Transport for Greater Manchester and Cheshire East Council.