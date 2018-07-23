Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People are being asked to show their love for the Halifax Piece Hall transformation – by voting for the project in the prestigious National Lottery Awards 2018.

There’s only a few days of public voting to go in the annual search for the UK’s favourite National Lottery-funded projects.

The Piece Hall revamp is the only West Yorkshire project competing in the Best Heritage Project category, having beaten off stiff competition from more than 700 organisations.

People can vote by visiting here, by Twitter using #NLAPieceHall – or simply retweeting a post containing that hashtag – or by calling 0844 836 9703. Calls cost 5p. Voting runs until midnight on July 27, 2018.

Calderdale Council leader Clr Tim Swift said: “Transforming the Piece Hall was a visionary and courageous project, so we’re absolutely thrilled that the hard work of everyone involved is being recognised in the National Lottery Awards. A big thank you to everyone who’s voted so far. There’s still time to register your vote, so please show your love for this magnificent destination and get voting!”

Since it re-opened the Piece Hall has been visited by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Antiques Roadshow.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, chief executive of the Piece Hall Trust, said: “We are delighted that the Piece Hall has received so many major industry accolades and awards since its transformation. It’s clear that this wonderful building has captured the hearts of people not just in Calderdale but from across the wider UK and beyond.

“That this award is based on votes from the public means so much and everyone that’s voted so far has given us a huge boost in confidence as we continue to realise and deliver our vision of creating a well-visited and highly acclaimed world class cultural destination that Calderdale, Yorkshire and the UK can be proud of.”

The Piece Hall transformation was made possible by funding from Calderdale Council, £7m from the Heritage Lottery Fund and support from the Garfield Weston Foundation and the Wolfson Foundation.

Since opening on August 1 last year, footfall has exceeded two million. The transformation is attracting significant inward investment – contributing to the regeneration of Halifax, strengthening the local and regional economy and putting Calderdale on the map nationally and internationally.