A man punched a police constable in the cheek then shouted to his pregnant wife: “You made me hit an officer!”

Police were called to Hamza Dogar’s Thornhill Lees home on April 28 following reports of a domestic incident there.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates that the 20-year-old was taken to a police car by one of the officers so that he could speak with him.

That officer then noticed Dogar’s partner on the grass with his colleague shouting and screaming and so he went to go and assist him.

Mr Bozman said: “The defendant then left the vehicle, ran over and punched the officer once making contact with his cheek.

“He ran off and then returned. He was shouting at his partner and said: ‘You made me hit a police officer!’”

Dogar, of King Edward Street, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty.

He was arrested and initially gave a false name to the officers who discovered that this was Dogar’s brother when they carried out fingerprint checks.

He held a previous conviction for assaulting a police officer dating back to July 2013.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, said that police were called to his client’s home when he had a disagreement with his wife and parents.

He told magistrates: “The police officer wanted to speak to his wife separately and she was agitated, shouting and failed to calm down.

“She was thrown to the grass verge and Mr Dogar got out of the vehicle and saw the PC holding his wife down.

“At the time she was 16 weeks pregnant and he’s seen red and lashed out at the police officer.

“He’s run away from the location but not gone far at all. He was arrested for assault, at that point was panicking and when he was taken to the police station at Dewsbury he’s provided his brother’s details.

“It has not taken long for police to establish his true identity.”

Magistrates sentenced Dogar to a community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days and a 28-day resolve programme challenging his offending behaviour.

He will have to pay £100 compensation to the officer he assaulted plus £85 prosecution costs and £85 victim surcharge.