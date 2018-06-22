Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you see a gritter out and about this weekend, don’t worry - you’re not suffering from heatstroke.

For Kirklees Council has got its gritting team on standby to tackle potential road damage caused by hot weather.

The authority is urging drivers to take extra care when they are out-and-about on local roads this weekend.

It says prolonged periods of hot weather can make the tar on the roads much softer than usual, which can affect the driving experience.

A spokesman said: “Whilst it might not seem very hot, with air temperatures not much more than 30c, the temperature of the roads can be much hotter.

“The dark coloured tar absorbs the heat, which can make the road surface as much as 20 degrees hotter than the air.

“When it is hot, recently surfaced roads could experience a change in structure, which is similar to melting.

“If the hot weather continues the council’s grit lorries are on standby to go out and spread crushed rock dust – a common method used to create a non-stick surface and limit damage to the road surface.

“Drivers can keep themselves, passengers and pedestrians safe by driving a little slower and avoiding heavy braking in affected areas.”

Huddersfield weatherman has said the temperatures will start to hot up over the weekend but they could hit 30c by the middle of next week.

He tweeted: “Saturday will be similar with sunny spells and a few banks of cloud feeding SE on the moderate NW breeze. 19c. Sunday looking better with spells of warm sunshine, dry and pm high 22c 72c. Monday will be dry with long sunny spells & very warm 24c 75f. Tues/Wed will be sunny & hot. 26c 79f.

“The longer term remains mostly dry but temperatures later in the week will be determined by how strong the wind from the east becomes and if it becomes more NE. If it remains SE the 28-30c on the cards but if becomes too much NE then 22-24c more likely.”