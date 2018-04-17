Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released this image of a man they want to trace after a robbery at a Huddersfield nightclub.

The image was taken from CCTV after the crime was committed at Tokyo’s nightclub on Queen Street at 3.45am Sunday.

A 23-year-old man, was grabbed by a man as he was leaving the club.

The suspect then stole the victim’s high value wrist watch before making off.

Det Con Mick Cummings of Kirklees CID, said: “We are investigating this incident and would like to speak to anyone who can identify the man pictured the image who we would like to speak with in connection with the robbery.”

Anyone who has information or who saw the robbery should call Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180076192.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.