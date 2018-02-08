A 15-year-old Huddersfield boy has been missing from home for a week.
Police are appealing for information about David Chijioke from Crosland Moor was last seen on Thursday February 1 in Milnsbridge and was reported missing the following day.
He has been missing since then and has not been in contact with his family.
He is described as a black male, 6ft, slim, with short black hair and a thin moustache. He was last seen wearing stone washed jeans, a white Ralph Lauren shirt with dark spots, blue jacket and a black overcoat.
He has links to Golcar and Slaithwaite areas of Huddersfield.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *16 of 2 February.