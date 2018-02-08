Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 15-year-old Huddersfield boy has been missing from home for a week.

Police are appealing for information about David Chijioke from Crosland Moor was last seen on Thursday February 1 in Milnsbridge and was reported missing the following day.

He has been missing since then and has not been in contact with his family.

He is described as a black male, 6ft, slim, with short black hair and a thin moustache. He was last seen wearing stone washed jeans, a white Ralph Lauren shirt with dark spots, blue jacket and a black overcoat.

He has links to Golcar and Slaithwaite areas of Huddersfield.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *16 of 2 February.