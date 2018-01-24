Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters who have joined a new police cadets scheme now have their uniforms and will shortly be seen helping out in the community.

The Volunteer Police Cadets (VPC) scheme is for those aged 13 to 18 and the first intake was at Moor End Academy School, Crosland Moor.

Now they have done their initial induction period they have had a ‘passing out’ parade and can now wear their uniforms.

The scheme which teaches them about all aspects of policing including processes around missing persons, law, statistics and emergency call handling.

It began last year across all of the five districts in West Yorkshire and is a nationally recognised police uniformed youth group across the UK.

There is a two-year programme for each of the cadets and is also aligned to the Bronze and Silver awards of the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.

The purpose of the cadet scheme is not to recruit police officers of the future but to encourage the spirit of adventure and good citizenship among its members.

They attend weekly cadet sessions.

Pc Michelle Linney, police cadets co-ordinator for Kirklees, said: “Young people won’t be deployed to incidents or police events; they will come along each week to learn about various aspects of policing and get involved in community initiatives.

“As part of the scheme the cadets will be enrolled in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme and on completion gain a formal qualification.

“We want to give all young people a chance to be heard, support their community and develop skills to become fantastic citizens in a fun, friendly and interactive way.”

Kirklees district’s first intake of cadets started in October at Moor End Academy School, Crosland Moor, with the support of Vice Principal James Wilson.

In the past few months they have had guest speakers from different police departments and also the fire service to speak to them about their roles and experiences.

The cadets will soon be doing first aid training and they will also be a visit from firearms officers at West Yorkshire Police.

In December, the Cadets passed their Attestation – a formal ceremony where they parade in full uniform in front of senior officers from the force. This took place at the West Yorkshire Police Training and Development Centre in Wakefield.

This was their first challenge to learn a drill in a short space of time ready for their Attestation. All of the cadets worked in unison, marching and standing to attention at all times.

Pc Linney said: “The Kirklees Cadets have been learning about many aspects of policing, including processes around missing persons, law, statistics and emergency call handling.

“Our cadets were very impressive at their attestation and many of their parents and guardians attended the ceremony, which was a really proud moment for them and us.

“The next stage of the scheme is helping out the local communities in Kirklees, which is in line with the Duke of Edinburgh scheme and each cadet will need to complete three hours of volunteering work each month.”

The VPC believes that every young person deserves the opportunity to thrive regardless of his or her background.

For more information contact Pc Linney on 01484 436645 or email michelle.linney@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk